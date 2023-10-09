‘It looks like the apocalypse': Mexican mother in Israel recounts how she took refuge with her daughters after the attack

Mexico’s Secretary of Foreign Affairs confirmed that two Mexicans are among the hundreds kidnapped by the terrorist group Hamas. Telemundo 20 spoke with a woman who lives at the epicenter of the conflict.

"There are many bodies lying in the streets, and it looks like the apocalypse," said Galia Sopher, originally from Mexico City, who said she could hardly believe she was in the middle of an armed attack after living 15 years in Israel.

"There were burned cars, there were bodies of soldiers, there were bodies of innocent civilians, we didn't stop, we were just careful not to crash ourselves too because there were many cars that God knows what happened there," Sopher lamented.

Hamas' attack on Israel was one of the most difficult moments she has experienced, especially with a reality so different from the one she experienced in Mexico.

"In Mexico, I felt more day-to-day fear, that someone could assault you. But here, I've never been so surprised and not knowing anything," Sopher said.

Mexico warns of possible scams around the conflict

The Mexican government has issued recommendations to nationals in and around Israel ranging from scams when buying plane tickets to leave the country, to a series of emergency forms that include identifying safe zones. A risk that Galia is living with her family.

Ante la presencia de anuncios en redes sociales sobre la venta de boletos de avión para poder salir de Israel, les pedimos verificar ésta y toda información a… pic.twitter.com/vn0yVXgzXm — Relaciones Exteriores (@SRE_mx) October 9, 2023

However, leaving is not an option.

"My dad told me to go to Mexico, but my house is here, my house is in Israel," she said. "I made the decision many years ago, and it's not a decision written in stone, but my heart is here."

Sopher is sheltered in a safe zone with her husband and daughters and hopes the conflict will end very soon so they can return to the life they have lived for the last 15 years. However, what she saw and felt at the time of the attack, she says she will remember forever.

"Immediately, I began to hear boom, boom, boom, very loud, as I have seen that sometimes happen in the news. I jumped on top of my daughters because we were in an area outside with no shelter."

This story was originally reported by NBC 7's sister station, Telemundo 20. To read the article, click here.