‘It Almost Killed Me Like 5 to 7 Times': San Diegans Suffer Injuries From Ill-fitting Wheelchairs

For 21 years, Kelsey Ledezma has been living with a wheelchair, and for those 21 years, she’s been uncomfortable to say the least.

“I was paralyzed after receiving chemotherapy for cancer that I was diagnosed with at 10," she explained.

Ledezma was stuck in her first chair for 15 years.

"It was falling apart pretty bad and it caused some, like, medical issues," she said.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Ledezma’s first chair caused internal bleeding in her hips because she was forced to sit in the wrong position for years too long.

“I bled out into my legs several times and it almost killed me like 5 to 7 times,” she said.

The CDC reports the most common disability type, mobility, affects 1 of 7 adults.

Kelsey can only get a new chair every five years.

“Imagine wearing the same pair of shoes every single day for five-plus years. It's just outrageous, right?" San Dieg-based occupational therapist Kelly Twichel said. She commended San Diego for being more wheelchair accessible than a lot of US cities, but said there’s still room for improvement.

Twichel said a lot of long-term issues start with providers taking the wrong measurements during a wheelchair fitting.

“If you get it wrong, even just a little bit, it can start to change their posture," Twichel explained. "It can start to cause pain and really limit their independence and mobility.”

Ledezma eventually got a new chair but said that one doesn’t fit her either.

“It shocked me how many doctors actually said, ‘Well, what's wrong with the chair that you have?’ when it was literally falling apart in my hands," she said.

When Ledezma qualifies for a new chair in six months, it’ll cost more than $20,000. She and Twichel hope to raise awareness, end social stigmas and advocate for making wheelchairs more affordable.

San Diego's Mobility Community Access Partners will co-host a recreation and resource fair on June 3 at Crown Point Park on the Bay from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be resource booths, free lunch and networking opportunities.