Isolated Gusts Have Potential to Reach 50 MPH During San Diego County's Wind Advisory

A wind advisory is in effect in much of San Diego County as gusts have the potential to move at up to 50 mph in some areas.

On average, northeast winds will blow at 15 to 25 mph in impacted areas with isolated gusts reaching from 40 to 50 mph. The advisory, which stretches into Orange and Los Angeles counties, will remain in effect until 2 p.m. Thursday.

“We have a wind advisory for much of Southern California,” NBC 7 meteorologist Sheena Parveen said. “Our inland valleys, our foothills, our mountains and our deserts are all under a wind advisory.”

Look for areas of gusty winds Thursday, mainly in foothills and some of the adjacent valleys. pic.twitter.com/3i0uC17URP — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) February 18, 2021

Outdoor furniture and objects should be secured in those areas and if the winds gust at a powerful rate of speed, tree limbs could be blown down and power outages may occur, the National Weather Service warns.

Temperatures will be mild on Thursday with temps peaking at 69 degrees at the coast, 72 degrees inland, 49 degrees in mountain areas and 67 degrees in the deserts. A warm-up will begin Sunday with unseasonably warm temperatures by about 10 degrees for this time of the year, Parveen said.