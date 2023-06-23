Is this the turning point? Padres turn in 2nd straight blowout win

The Padres have had moments in 2023 where it looked like they were starting to turn a corner only to trip and hit the wall. On Thursday afternoon they whipped the Giants 10-0 to avoid being swept in a 4-game series they had a legitimate chance to sweep themselves (a bad bullpen performance and a worse umpiring decision were their undoing).

But, until they can string together a long stretch of dominance, there will still be questions about whether or not this immensely talented team will live up to its expectations. A couple more games like this and it just might be time to get excited about another legitimate playoff run.

The Padres blasted the Nationals 13-3 to open a weekend series at Petco Park on Friday night. Ha-Seong Kim, Xander Bogaerts, and Juan Soto all launched home runs in a 15-hit attack that saw them win by double digits in back-to-back games for the first time since August of 2011 when they did it in Pittsburgh (for those curious history fans those games were won by Corey Luebke and San Diego native Aaron Harang, and both Kyle Blanks and Chase Headley hit grand slams).

Kim was hitting at the top of the order and went deep off Washington starter Patrick Corbin for the first leadoff home run of his big league career. Kim also drove in a pair of runs with an RBI single in the 5th inning to make it a 4-0 game. Then things got really fun.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Bogaerts unloaded on a 3-run homer to cap a 6-run inning and put the Friars on top 7-0. Bogaerts also singled, making him one of the six Padres to have a multi-hit night. With a lead that big Joe Musgrove was on cruise control. The veteran worked 7.0 innings of 1-run ball, striking out seven with no walks, which is important because the worst thing a pitcher can do when he gets a nice cushion is start giving the other team free baserunners. Musgrove gets his 3rd straight win and, in a scheduling quirk, all those starts came at Petco Park.

In the 8th inning it was 11-1 and well out of reach but Soto decided to further torment his former team with a line drive 2-run homer. After his miserable start to the season the All-Star outfielder has his OPS up to .933, right where it's supposed to be.

The Padres can win a series on Saturday when Matt Waldron makes his MLB debut against Josiah Gray. Waldron is being called up from Triple-A El Paso because Michael Wacha is feeling some shoulder fatigue (he's only expected to miss one turn through the rotation). Waldron is an interesting choice because he's a knuckleballer. He'll be the first true knuckleballer to pitch in the big leagues since 2021.

LISTEN: With NBC 7 San Diego's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson behind the mic, On Friar will cover all things San Diego Padres. Interviews, analysis, behind-the-scenes...the ups, downs, and everything in between. Tap here to find On Friar wherever you listen to podcasts.