Is Purple Tier in Store for San Diego County? We'll Find Out Today

San Diego County will learn of its fate Tuesday afternoon when the state announces whether or not it will shift back to more restrictions. Due to an increase in COVID-19 cases in the region, small business owners have already been bracing themselves for the possible whiplash.

As part of California’s new tiered metric system, businesses may or may not be allowed to offer indoor services and if they are able to do so, they must follow strict capacities depending on what tier their respective county is in. San Diego County is currently in Tier 2, which is known as the Red Tier and allows for minimal indoor services.

County leaders are brainstorming ways to best respond in case the region shifts to a more restrictive tier. NBC 7’s Audra Stafford has more details.

The tier has been a lifeline for small businesses that have been hanging on by a thread due to the closures brought upon the coronavirus pandemic. However, an uptick in local virus cases threatens to bestow the Purple Tier onto the region, and it comes with tighter restrictions.

This is what the Purple Tier, formally known as Tier 1, would mean for the county:

Indoor retailers can operate at 25%

Indoor shopping centers can operate at 25% capacity with no food courts

Hair salons and barbershops can operate with modifications, like opening outdoors

Restaurants can offer takeout, delivery or outdoor dining

Most non-essential indoor businesses are closed

The color-coded system was introduced by Gov. Gavin Newsom last month as an effort to gradually reopen counties depending on their state-calculated rate. Any region with a rate that exceeds 7.0 would likely be moved or stay in the Purple Tier.

San Diego's county case rate is 7.9.

A contributing factor to the case rate increase has been identified as a surge in positive COVID-19 cases at San Diego State University. As of Monday, the school has accounted for 880 virus cases.

In response to the possible closures, local business owners have banded together and announced their intentions to defy public health orders if restrictions are restored. On Monday, Supervisor Jim Desmond joined small business owners in a rally urging county leaders to take local control of reopening the region.

Meanwhile, Supervisor Nathan Fletcher held a press conference Monday and urged residents to unite and follow public health orders to overcome the virus and decrease cases.

While county leaders mull over their options, the Board of Supervisors met behind closed doors last week to discuss the possibility of suing the state to prevent from being moved to Tier 1. No final decision has since been announced.

Gov. Gavin Newsom is expected to provide an update on Tuesday regarding the coronavirus in the state. It is anticipated that he will announce any shifts in tiers among counties, including San Diego.