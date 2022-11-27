Is a Surge of Post-Thanksgiving Respiratory Illnesses on the Way? Doctor Explains

Public health experts predict a surge in respiratory illnesses during the holidays as families and friends gather indoors to celebrate.

“Well, every year, even before the pandemic, we saw increases of influenza and RSV and other respiratory illnesses happen all the way through December and most of that's from people coming in and out," UCSD Chief of Infectious Diseases Dr. Davey Smith said. "Lots of holiday gatherings, people coming together, holiday parties, etc., but throwing COVID-19 in the mix, now we have three big viruses that all cause pretty big problems, that being influenza, RSV and COVID-19."

A total of 3,034 COVID-19 cases were reported to the county in the past seven days, compared to 2,193 infections identified the previous week. The cumulative total from throughout the pandemic increased to 938,321.

A total of 10,231 flu cases have been reported this season, compared to 357 at the same time last season and a prior 5-year average of 381 during the same week.

Infectious Disease Specialists are urging people to avoid close contact with people or large gatherings when ill.

“I see it all the time that people get a cold respiratory illness, flu, COVID-19, or something unknown, and they don't feel too bad and they're like, 'I still want to see my family and I still want to see my friends. I want to see my coworkers. So, I'm still going to go to those events, or they feel obligated to do so,' and that's really how those outbreaks happen.” Smith said.

Local health officials urged San Diegans to take precautions to avoid spreading respiratory illness over the long holiday weekend. This includes wearing a well-fitting, good-quality mask indoors or in crowded spaces, washing hands thoroughly and often, staying away from sick people and cleaning commonly touched surfaces.

"This is a wonderful time of year, and we want everyone to celebrate smartly and protect themselves, their family, and their community," said Dr. Wilma Wooten, county public health officer. "Don't let flu, COVID-19, or other winter illnesses spoil your family reunions this holiday season."

COVID-19 and flu vaccines are widely available across the region at pharmacies, medical centers and clinics. The two vaccines can be administered during the same visit. The San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency noted that the COVID-19 primary vaccine series and booster do not protect against the flu, and the flu vaccine does not protect people against COVID-19. Therefore, it is recommended that eligible San Diegans get vaccinated against both viruses.

A fully vaccinated person can still contract and transmit COVID, but health officials say the vaccines offer protection against developing severe symptoms that can result in hospitalization and even death.