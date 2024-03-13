Need tax help? IRS offering San Diegans face-to-face assistance this Saturday

The Internal Revenue Service is holding special Saturday hours this weekend at eight Taxpayer Assistance Centers in California, including one in San Diego, to offer in-person help during peak tax season, the agency announced.

These special hours are part of the agency's efforts to improve taxpayer service. The IRS aims to accommodate filers who may need help but can't make it during regular weekday hours due to work and other commitments.

On Saturday, March 16, taxpayers can visit the following locations without an appointment from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.:

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

212 Coffee Road Ste. 200, Bakersfield, CA 93309

2525 Capitol St., Suite 101, Fresno, CA 93721

300 N. Los Angeles St., Los Angeles, CA 90012

1301 Clay St., Oakland, CA 94612

4330 Watt Ave., Sacramento, CA 95821

880 Front St., Suite 1247, San Diego, CA 92101

450 Golden Gate Ave., San Francisco, CA 94102

55 S. Market St., Ste. 100, San Jose, CA 95113

The San Diego location is expected to open again on Saturday, April 13, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information, click here.

What to know about Taxpayer Assistance Centers

Taxpayers who visit these centers can get help with various services, including online account assistance, Individual Taxpayer Identification Number renewal, payments, refunds, transcripts and forms. Keep in mind that tax return preparation services are not available and that the IRS cannot accept cash payments on Saturdays.

TACs are typically open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and require appointments, which can be made by calling 844-545-5640.

What to bring to an IRS office