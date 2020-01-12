Fire Guts Multiple Businesses in Talmadge

A business owner is devastated after her business, along with others, was destroyed by a fire in the Talmadge area Sunday morning.

San Diego Fire-Rescue crews responded to 4644 El Cajon Blvd. at around 1 a.m. to find a fire rapidly spreading to other businesses in the lot, authorities said.

Anne Chen owns a clothing business in the strip mall where she did alterations and sold clothes. She told NBC 7 that she came out of retirement four years ago to start the business.

“I retired and then I came back to work because I love to sew,” Chen said. “I have a lot of customers. I do a very good job.”

Her business was completely destroyed and said she doesn’t think she’ll be able to repair it.

“What can I do now? There is nothing to do,” she said through tears. “I don’t think I will reopen again.”

The fire spread to two other businesses in the strip mall and took fire crews a couple of hours to put it out.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.