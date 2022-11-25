Iranian Americans Go on Hunger Strike in San Diego, Matching Protests in Iran

For 71 days now, thousands of Iranians have taken to the streets to protest the regime.

It all started with the death of an Iranian woman detained by the morality police in September. Since then, human rights groups have reported thousands of arrests and the killing of hundreds, including children.

“All the people in Iran are in danger, they are killing everyone,” said Sara Bahrani-Kamangar, an Iranian-American woman living in San Diego.

For Bahrani-Kamangar, seeing her country in such turmoil is like a bad sense of deja vu.

“I was in that situation,” said Bahrani-Kamangar. “I know how those kids feel when they see the dead bodies of their parents because I was like that.”

Her father was killed in Iran when she was a little girl. She said once she became a mother, she left to get her kids out of the country, but the rest of her family is still living there.

“Yesterday I talked to my sister and I started crying because I am worried for them,” said Bahrani-Kamangar.

But this fear and uncertainty have driven her to take a stand.

“That put this feeling in my body that I need to do something for them,” said Bahrani-Kamangar.

Along with at least 10 other Iranian Americans and supporters, Bahrani-Kamangar set up in front of the United Nations building in Balboa Park to take part in a hunger strike.

“I’m here to tell the United Nations and UNICEF, 'Your job is to listen to the people, real people, not governments,'” said Bahrani-Kamangar.

They’re urging global organizations to take action against Iran’s regime.

“Two months have been too long to decide what you’re going to do,” said Bahrani-Kamangar.

During a special session Thursday, the U.N.’s high commissioner for human rights called for an independent investigation into violations of human rights in Iran.

Sara, however, isn’t sitting still and waiting for the investigation to be complete.

“I need to do something for them,” said Bahrani-Kamangar.

She said she will continue gambling her health for the sake of her country.