‘Iran is on the Brink:' Iranian Americans in San Diego Protest Death of Mahsa Amini

Chants of Mahsa Amini are ringing out in multiple areas of San Diego, the country and the world. The chants are in protest of the death of Mahsa Amini.

22-year-old Amini died while in custody of Iran’s morality police. According to police, Amini had a heart attack, and fell into a coma while in custody, and she was declared dead on Sept. 16.

Since Amini’s death, protests have taken place in Iran, the U.S. and many other countries.

“The best thing I can do is be that voiceless mother’s voice,” Bibi Kasrai said.

Kasrai has organized protests in San Diego in an effort to bring attention to the death of Mahsa Amini and to encourage change.

“Freedom to dress the way you like, freedom to say what you want, freedom for our kids to enjoy a good economy where everybody can partake in the wealth that Iran has, not just the elite,” Kasrai said.

Local protests in San Diego have drawn large crowds and Kasrai intends to continue to speak out on conditions that she would like to see change.

“I think we’re going to do it every Saturday,” Kasrai said.

Protests are headed into their fourth week and #MahsaAmini has been shared millions of times the globe over.

Kasrai remains optimistic this movement will continue and will bring about the change she is calling for.

“I think and some political observers think that Iran is on the brink of something big. You know, a tectonic shift, it will all hinge upon our friends in the west and in the east equally,” Kasra said.