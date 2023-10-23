‘One More Time' in San Diego: Blink-182 announces June stop at Petco Park

Blink-182, which has been touring the nation and Europe since reuniting earlier this year at Coachella, announced plans Monday for the "One More Time Tour" that will include a June 30 stop at Petco Park.

The tour, named after the Poway band's newly released album "One More Time ..." — the band's first in over a decade featuring its best-known lineup of Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge and Travis Barker — will begin June 20 in Orlando, Florida, and will wrap up Aug. 15 in Toronto.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday. Presales for the band's fan club members will open Tuesday at 7 a.m.