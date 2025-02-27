Jamul Casino adding 16-story hotel, rooftop pool that towers above desert floor

Gamblers and other tourists have headed to Jamul Casino to test their luck since 2016, but in a few months, their experience will have an added eye-popping dimension.

In May, the newly re-minted Jamul Casino Resort in East County will open a 16-story hotel, which is already towering over the surrounding community. The hotel will boast 200 rooms and 52 additional suites, the tower topped with a rooftop pool that boasts panoramic views of the surrounding desert floor.

"With exceptional dining destinations, wellness-focused amenities and curated experiences, we have created a space that truly caters to gaming enthusiasts, business professionals and leisure travelers alike," said Mary Cheeks, president and general Manager of Jamul Casino.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

Visitors to the casino will be able to access the hotel via an enclosed sky bridge, officials said in a news release issued this week. The hotel tower will feature a 4,800-square-foot restaurant, spa and salon with an outdoor deck, as well as a fitness center and that 11,000-square-foot rooftop pool deck that will also be home to a rooftop bar and cabanas.