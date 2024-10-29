Comic-Con registration halted after glitch

Fans hoping to attend Comic-Con 2025 are going to have to hold on a little longer after an "anomoly" with the registration put the brakes on the process.

Wanna-be attendees got up bright and early on Saturday — OK, at the crack of 8 a.m., anyway — to get into the registration "waiting room," with the formal process of badge sales beginning an hour later.

On the way to entering their member ID and picking the days they wanted to attend, though, many hopefuls hit a wall when the annual pop-culture extravaganza's organizers took registration offline.

"Due to an unforeseen anomaly with the registration system, we have been advised by our registration company to halt our scheduled attendee badge sale. We have been informed that the issue is more complex than initially anticipated, and for this reason, registration will not resume today."

"Today" has turned into Sunday, Monday, and, now, Tuesday.

While the news was disheartening for some, others escaped unscathed.

"If you’ve already completed your transaction, no further action is required on your part," organizers said in the announcement.

Next year's event is scheduled for July 24-27.

For now, though, the faithful will have to keep the faith till the Con re-opens registration, a delay of three days and counting.

Conventiongoers will, of course, have the option of registering for individual days, should they be admitted to the badge sale, for $80 each for Saturday and Sunday nights, with Thursday's preview night discounted to $61 and Sunday for a dollar less than that.