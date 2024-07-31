City of San Diego signs long-term lease with Balboa Park's World Beat Cultural Center

The San Diego City Council Tuesday approved a 25-year lease agreement with the WorldBeat Center in Balboa Park, preserving the multi-cultural arts organization for another quarter century.

At the direction of Mayor Todd Gloria, city staff worked over the past year with the WorldBeat Center to establish a 25-year nonprofit lease agreement that will allow the center to continue providing cultural programs and classes, art exhibits, a public garden and more, a city statement read.

The WorldBeat Center has operated out of a former water tower building along Park Boulevard since 1995.

"For 30 years, the WorldBeat Center has provided cultural education and programming in a surplus water tank without formal recognition by the city," Gloria said. "This long-overdue agreement acknowledges the WorldBeat Center's importance to the cultural diversity of Balboa Park.

"I am confident that the continuity provided by this lease agreement will ensure that the WorldBeat Center will continue to thrive well into the future."

The center is dedicated to promoting, preserving and celebrating the African diaspora and Indigenous cultures of the world. WorldBeat offers year-round classes in international dance and drumming, organic gardening and African history, along with children's workshops and various entertainment events.

"The WorldBeat Cultural Center has used the principles of Kwanzaa as a guide when facing adversities, including Umoja [unity], Kujichagulia [self-determination] and Imani [faith]," said Makeda Dread Cheatom, executive director and founder of the center. "Kwanzaa is about embracing our heritage, facing challenges with strength, and building a community grounded in cultural pride and mutual respect."

According to city records, San Diego granted a right-of-entry permit to the WorldBeat Center in 1995 with the intent to ultimately enter into a long-term lease.

Now, with the lease agreement finally in place, the WorldBeat Center will be able to apply for federal and state grant funding to cover maintenance and improvement costs, and explore the opportunity to expand programming.

"The signing of the new 25-year lease for the WorldBeat Center marks a significant milestone for District 3 and our city," said City Councilman Stephen Whitburn. "This momentous occasion is a testament to our dedication to preserving cultural diversity and promoting unity."

The details of the lease agreement -- which is consistent with Balboa Park's Master Plan -- includes the option to extend for an additional 10 years. WorldBeat Center is responsible for improvements and repairs at the facility and will pay San Diego an annual nonprofit administrative cost recovery fee of $4,400.