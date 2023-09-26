Alaska Airlines adds new US nonstop destination from San Diego

Alaska Airlines announced on Monday that it was adding nonstop flights between San Diego and Atlanta.

The flights departing from SAN mid-morning will arrive in the city in Georgia during the late afternoon, then turn around and return to America's finest city by early evening.

"Not only are San Diego and Atlanta popular destinations for leisure travelers, but both are also major business hubs," Kirsten Amrine, vice president of revenue management and network planning for Alaska Airlines, said in the news release issued on Monday. "We’re excited to connect the cities, especially since Atlanta is our largest unserved transcontinental market from San Diego.”

The airline said that the new service will start in May of 2024, but that tickets are available now.

Atlanta will be the 37th nonstop destination Alaska Airlines offers from San Diego, the most of any airline flying out of San Diego International Airport. Alaska flies to the four major islands of Hawaii, as well as cities in the U.S. Northwest, Northeast, California, Mexico and Florida.

Last week, British Airways announced it was doubling — to twice daily — the number of daily nonstop flights to Heathrow, and the week prior, Lufthansa said it was adding more flights to Germany from SAN.