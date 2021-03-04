San Diego County

Investigators Seek Help in Identifying Arson Suspect Caught on Camera in Sorrento Valley

The suspect, who was caught on surveillance video, was then seen running to a white 4-door sedan that was parked in the street

By Brenda Gregorio-Nieto

San Diego County Crime Stoppers and investigators from the Metro Arson Strike Team (MAST) are asking the public for help in identifying and locating a suspect who is responsible for arson in the Sorrento Valley area, which was caught on video.

On Feb. 3, at around 2:10 a.m. an unidentified man poured a liquid investigators believe to be gasoline on a Lexus IS-300 and a Toyota Tundra. The cars were parked in a driveway in the 10600 block of Arbor Heights Lane. The suspect then used a lighter to ignite the gasoline, which caused fire damage to both vehicles, crime stoppers said.

Both burned vehicles were a total loss. Damage is estimated at approximately $13,000.

Police released video showing three different angles hoping to catch the suspect.

Anyone with information on the identity or location of the suspect is asked to call the Metro Arson Strike Team at (619) 236-6815 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to an arrest in this case

