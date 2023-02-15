Investigators Quiet on Motive in Killing at Fallbrook Plant Nursery

A 76-year-old man accused of shooting a man dead and injuring two others, including his own daughter, at a plant nursery in Fallbrook pleaded not guilty to murder and attempted murder on Wednesday.

Prosecutors did not reveal why they believe Enrique Barajas took a .22-caliber rifle to the nursery last Friday and shot 69-year-old Francisco Hernandez Mireles dead in a barn on the property, or why he allegedly shot his 47-year-old daughter and another man in his 60s.

All of the victims were also Barajas' coworkers, according to investigators.

If convicted, Barajas faces up to 114 years to life in prison, according to the San Diego County District Attorney’s office. His family was present in court and appeared emotional during the proceedings but did not want to be interviewed.

Barajas is next due in court on February 26.

At his arrangement, it was revealed that Barajas was charged with sexual battery and lewd conduct in public in 1996.