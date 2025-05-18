Investigators identify suspect in explosion near Palm Springs fertility clinic

The suspect investigators say is responsible for a bombing near a Palm Springs fertility clinic is 25-year-old Guy Edward Bartkus.

Bartkus, a Twentynine Palms resident, is dead due to the explosion he detonated, according to officials.

Multiple law enforcement tactical officers were seen outside a Twentynine Palms residence late Saturday, about an hour away from the Palm Springs fertility clinic. The investigation was related to the explosion, sources tell NBC News.

The explosion was reported sometime before 11 a.m. Saturday on the 1100 block of North Indian Canyon Drive, near Desert Regional Hospital, in a parking lot near American Reproductive Centers.

In a news conference, Akil Davis, assistant director in charge of the FBI Los Angeles field office, called the bombing an intentional act of terrorism.

The attack appears to be driven by anti-natalist views, according to officials.

The ideology centers around the belief that no one should have children.

“They’re bringing life into this world. They’re giving people their dream who want kids and for that to be impacted, I don’t understand why anyone would want to hurt that,” San Diego resident Tori Altona said.

There is no threat to the public connected to this attack, at this time, according to officials.

Anyone with information regarding the attack is being asked to contact the FBI.