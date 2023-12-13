Investigation underway into string of armed robberies at convenience stores across San Diego County

An investigation is underway into nearly a dozen armed robberies that took place overnight Wednesday throughout the county. Most of the robberies took place in gas stations and convenience stores.

The armed robberies occurred as far as North County in Bonsall and Deer Springs and back down to Barrio Logan and east to Santee and Lakeside.

The first robbery happened around 9:45 p.m. in Bonsall and the last one happened around 12:45 a.m. in Lakeside. Investigators told NBC 7 that all of them have very similar stories. Two to three men enter the store, in some cases at gunpoint, and take at least one cash register and take off.

NBC 7 spoke to a clerk at a 7-Eleven in Mira Mesa that was robbed around 11:40 p.m. He said two suspects entered the store, put a gun to his head, and told him he was being robbed. Shortly after, the suspects stole two registers and tried to steal a third. The clerk was not injured, and he said this is the first time in the 5 years he’s worked there that he’s been robbed.

No shots were fired in any of the robberies and authorities tell NBC 7 that no arrests have been made.

The investigation is ongoing.