san marcos

Investigation Underway Following Single-Vehicle Crash in San Marcos

The car landed on its side and crash-landed near Sid's Carpet Barn

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

Crews respond to the scene of a car crash in San Marcos on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021.
SkyRanger 7

Authorities are investigating a car that crashed-landed in front of a San Marcos retailer during a single-vehicle crash Monday morning.

The incident happened shortly after 10:30 a.m. near the intersection of Carmel and Industrial Streets, according to California Highway Patrol. There, for reasons still under investigation, an SUV crashed and landed on its side in front of Sid’s Carpet Barn.

Aerial footage from SkyRanger 7 showed the car near debris at the site. Branches from nearby bushes were scattered nearby and appeared to have been struck by the vehicle before it came to a halt.

NBC 7

San Diego County News

More on what's happening in our region.

Amaurie Johnson 2 hours ago

Charge Filed Against Former La Mesa Officer in Controversial Arrest of Black Man

Kevin Faulconer 6 hours ago

Former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer Launches Gubernatorial Exploratory Committee

The driver was trapped in the vehicle following the crash. It is unclear if they suffered any injuries.

CHP said a witness reported that the vehicle appeared to have been cut off and the driver swerved as a result. The investigation remains ongoing.

This article tagged under:

san marcosNorth Countycar crashInvestigation
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Investigations SportsWrap California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us