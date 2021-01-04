Investigation Underway Following Single-Vehicle Crash in San Marcos

Authorities are investigating a car that crashed-landed in front of a San Marcos retailer during a single-vehicle crash Monday morning.

The incident happened shortly after 10:30 a.m. near the intersection of Carmel and Industrial Streets, according to California Highway Patrol. There, for reasons still under investigation, an SUV crashed and landed on its side in front of Sid’s Carpet Barn.

Aerial footage from SkyRanger 7 showed the car near debris at the site. Branches from nearby bushes were scattered nearby and appeared to have been struck by the vehicle before it came to a halt.

The driver was trapped in the vehicle following the crash. It is unclear if they suffered any injuries.

CHP said a witness reported that the vehicle appeared to have been cut off and the driver swerved as a result. The investigation remains ongoing.