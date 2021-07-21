Investigation Launched into Sunday Afternoon Stabbing in El Cajon

A man was stabbed in an El Cajon neighborhood over the weekend and later died, prompting an investigation, police said.

The stabbing occurred sometime before 2:20 p.m. Sunday in a neighborhood near the intersection of Mollison and Bradley avenues, El Cajon police Lt. Keith MacArthur said.

Police found the man after a call for medical aid. At the scene, the 36-year-old man was unresponsive with at least one stab wound, police said. The man, who has not yet been identified, was transported to a hospital where he later died.

Little details surrounding the stabbing investigation were disclosed, including whether the man was found inside or outdoors, if there were any witnesses or who called 911.

Police do have any leads on a suspect.

Anyone with information about this incident was asked to contact the El Cajon Police Department at (619) 579-3311 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.