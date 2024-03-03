CHP investigating reported shooting on I-8 in La Mesa

The California Highway Patrol is investigating a reported shooting on Interstate 8 in La Mesa on Sunday, officials said.
The incident happened on westbound I-8 near Grossmont Boulevard around 3:30 p.m., according to CHP logs.
A Sig Alert was issued at 3:55 p.m. Lanes were reopened about an hour later, Caltrans San Diego said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.
No other details were immediately available.
Local
NBC 7 will update this story as more information arrives.