La Mesa

CHP investigating reported shooting on I-8 in La Mesa

By Danielle Smith

A file photo of a California Highway Patrol vehicle.
The California Highway Patrol is investigating a reported shooting on Interstate 8 in La Mesa on Sunday, officials said.

The incident happened on westbound I-8 near Grossmont Boulevard around 3:30 p.m., according to CHP logs.

A Sig Alert was issued at 3:55 p.m. Lanes were reopened about an hour later, Caltrans San Diego said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

No other details were immediately available.

NBC 7 will update this story as more information arrives.

