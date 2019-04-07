Overturned Hummer Blocks WB I-8 Lanes Outside of El Cajon

All westbound lanes on Interstate 8 have been blocked east of Los Coches Road just outside El Cajon due to an overturned vehicle, according to Caltrans.

A black Hummer was flipped on its side at 10:50 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

The traffic is backed up to Dunbar Lane, roughly five and a half miles away, CHP said.

The cause of the crash and any injuries are unknown at this time.

No other information was available.

