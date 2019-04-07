Overturned Hummer Blocks WB I-8 Lanes Outside of El Cajon - NBC 7 San Diego
logo_sd_2x

Overturned Hummer Blocks WB I-8 Lanes Outside of El Cajon

By Andrew Johnson

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 58 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Overturned Hummer Blocks WB I-8 Lanes Outside of El Cajon
    NBC 7

    All westbound lanes on Interstate 8 have been blocked east of Los Coches Road just outside El Cajon due to an overturned vehicle, according to Caltrans.

    A black Hummer was flipped on its side at 10:50 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

    The traffic is backed up to Dunbar Lane, roughly five and a half miles away, CHP said.

    The cause of the crash and any injuries are unknown at this time.

    No other information was available.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

    Get the latest from NBC 7 San Diego anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices