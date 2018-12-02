A 10-week construction project on Interstate 5 to extend carpool lanes began Sunday.

The lane additions will span from Manchester Avenue in Encinitas to Palomar Airport Road in Carlsbad in both directions.

Concrete barriers will be placed in the area for about 18 months after the project is done, according to the San Diego Association of Governments (SANDAG).

The work will occur from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. from Sundays to Thursdays, excluding holidays.

From Dec. 2 to Dec. 17, the freeway striping along the road in both directions will be removed.

From Dec. 11 to Dec. 20, I-5 will be restriped.

From Dec. 18 and into early February, concrete barriers will be placed alongside the roadways. During this time, partial lane closures may be enacted by officials.

Nearby residents and businesses may notice noise, dust, and lights from the project, SANDAG said.

Officials said the night work will last eight to 10 weeks.

The project is a collaborative effort between SANDAG, Caltrans, and the U.S. Department of Transportation.