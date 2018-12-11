Interstate 5 will have nightly closures as construction on the Voigt Drive overpass continues, according to Transnet.

On Thursday and Friday, all northbound I-5 lanes from La Jolla Village Drive to Genesee Avenue will close from 10:30 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Transnet crews will set falsework to temporarily support the new bridge during this time.

Southbound traffic from the junction of I-805 to La Jolla Village Drive will close from 9:30 p.m. to 5 a.m. hours, according to the California Department of Transportation. This closure began Monday and will last through Friday.

The overpass will connect Voigt Drive to Medical Center Drive. It has been under construction since Oct. 2016.

The bridge was built through a partnership between the San Diego Association of Governments, Caltrans, and the University of California, San Diego.

This comes in the middle of further I-5 construction to extend carpool lanes.