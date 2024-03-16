Miramar

2 drivers arrested on suspicion of DUI in I-15 crash that killed 2 in Miramar

The drivers, ages 22 and 25, were arrested and booked into San Diego County Jail, according to the California Highway Patrol

By City News Service

A screenshot from video of the scene on Interstate 15 in Miramar, where two people were killed in a three-vehicle crash.

Two people were killed Saturday in a three-vehicle crash on a Miramar freeway, and authorities arrested two of the drivers on suspicion of DUI.

The crash occurred around 2:45 a.m. Saturday on Interstate 15 north of Miramar Way, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A Honda Civic was traveling north on I-15 when it struck the back of a Toyota 4-Runner, driven by a San Diego man. The Honda was then struck by a Chevrolet Colorado driven by a Sun City man.

Two passengers in the Honda were pronounced dead at the scene, the CHP said.

The drivers of the Honda and the Colorado, 25-year-old Esteban Coronado from Escondido and 22-year-old Joseph Michael Martin were both under the influence of alcohol/and or drugs and were arrested and booked into San Diego County Jail, according to the CHP.

"Northbound lanes were closed for approximately three and a half hours to facilitate the investigation. Traffic was diverted to the I-15 northbound, High Occupancy Vehicle lanes," the CHP said.

The names of the deceased victims were being withheld pending notification of next of kin by the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office.

Authorities urged anyone with information about the accident to call the CHP at 858-293-6000.

