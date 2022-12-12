Internationally Acclaimed ‘Lightscape' Now at San Diego Botanic Garden for 2022 Holiday Season

Lightcape has transformed the 37-acre San Diego Botanic Garden. The enchanting, after-dark, illuminated trail spans one mile and features spectacular sights with eye-catching artistic installations from international artists that come alive at night with color, imagination, and sound.

Lightscape has been dazzling the world’s biggest cities over the last ten years including sold-out runs in London, Chicago, Melbourne and New York. This year, Lightscape plans to equally establish itself as a celebrated holiday tradition in San Diego.

Set along a beautifully illuminated walking trail custom-designed for San Diego, Lightscape ticketholders get to walk a one-mile-long path with suspended strands and tunnels of light, a fire garden, lantern trees and artistic installations, all while enjoying sweet and savory treats along with cozy sips along the trail. This one-of-a-kind, immersive experience at the garden guides visitors through a festive world of wonder with over one million twinkling lights in various attractions from the Cathedral of Light to the Star Tunnel and the Fire Garden.

San Diego Botanic Garden is producing Lightscape in association with Sony Music, which amazes millions of people year after year with similar shows in multiple locations across the world, including the U.K. and Australia. Additionally, Lightscape is creatively produced by Culture Creative and promoted in partnership with WAD Entertainment.

Lightscape at the San Diego Botanic Garden is now open to the public through Sunday, January 1 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., with the exception of Christmas Day. Tickets start at $29 for adults, $18 for children ages 3-12, and free for ages 2 and under. Discounted tickets are also available for San Diego Botanic Garden Members and active and combat-disabled Military with I.D. Parking is also available for $10 per vehicle, or $20 on the day of visit. Entry times are every 15 minutes, and tickets are available for purchase online by visiting www.sdbgarden.org/lightscape.