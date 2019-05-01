Thousands Expected to March Downtown for International Workers Day

Wednesday marks International Workers Day, and to celebrate, thousands of San Diegans across the county are expected to march in support of a living wage.

A two-hour march spanning the downtown area will begin at 3:30 p.m.

The march starts at Comerica Bank on B Street and heads to the Edward J. Schwartz Federal Building on Front Street. Here, the march moves to Ralphs on G Street and then on to Sempra Energy on Eighth Avenue before making a final stretch into Chicano Park.

During the stop at Sempra Energy, a rally will be held at 5 p.m.

The rally will hear from local leaders, including Doug Moore with United Domestic Workers of America, Christy Williams with Classified School Employees, and Judy de los Santos with Unión del Barrio.

In total, the march covers just under three miles.

Wednesday’s activities were organized by the San Diego and Imperial Counties Labor Council, which represents more than 130 labor groups and 200,000 local working families.

According to the labor council, the amount of U.S. workers involved in a strike on International Workers Day in 2018 was the highest number since 1986. And in 2019, the group expects a similar turnout.

The San Diego and Imperial Counties Labor Council attributed the rise in participation after “policies protecting against racial, sexual, and gender discrimination have been threatened, undermined, and even eradicated.”