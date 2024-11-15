San Diegans will begin seeing interactive kiosks around areas of downtown, as city leaders plan to unveil the first of several wayfinding stands at a ribbon cutting Friday.

Known as IKE -- for Interactive Kiosk Experience -- the stands have dual-sided digital touchscreens and applications alerting users to nearby businesses, landmarks and ways to get around town.

Around 50 of the kiosks will be installed over the next two years in the City Center, Columbia District, Marina District, East Village, Cortez and around the Convention Center, a city statement reads.

The San Diego City Council's approved the installation of the stands in summer of 2023. They will also serve as resource waypoints, allowing users to located safe shelters, addiction recovery sites, food support and city programs such as Get It Done.

IKEs currently exist in 15 cities across the country, and the San Diego kiosks will allow users to call the Downtown San Diego Partnership's Clean and Safe Team to report dangerous or unsanitary situations and request an escort to their vehicle, among other applications.

The city expects to generate nearly $15 million through the kiosks and another $7 million for the San Diego Downtown Partnership through advertising and branding opportunities.