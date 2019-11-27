Inspirational Student Athlete at Lincoln High Leads On The Field and In Class

Lincoln High School student Curon Brown-Dunn's hands may be full on the last day of school before Thanksgiving break, but that can't keep his mind from wandering.

“There's a lot more that we can achieve this year, so we really have to dominate and make it happen,” he said.

Curon and the Hornets football team beat Mission Hills 35-14 to get to the San Diego Section Division 1 Championship Game. They’ll face Oceanside Saturday night for the title.

On the field, Curon does a little bit of everything for Lincoln. He spends time at wide receiver, outside linebacker, tight end and defensive end. But none of those are the senior's most important role on the team. He also serves as team captain.

At first Curon didn't think he was worthy of the title, but with time he rose to the occasion.

“I knew I had to step up,” he said.

That sort of thing is nothing new for him. In fact, it's something he'd already done in the classroom. Curon was barely meeting his academic requirements as a freshman and sophomore.

“I came into high school thinking I could do the same stuff I was doing in middle school, and it shocked me,” he said. “Like, wow I can't really play around in classrooms. I gotta really focus more.”

It also took the right message from his dad, who told him he wasn’t taking advantage of his opportunities, something he should be doing as a smart, talented teenager. Since then Curon has a GPA over 3.50, while passing AP classes and taking his first college course.

“I'm very thankful for my father and my uncle for being very hard on me to get my grades up,” he said.

It's all part of a productive senior year for Curon, who won Homecoming King for the second straight year. He also has one very important job at school: doing daily announcements.

“It’s fun for me because I don't mind doing it, I like talking,” he said.

And his fellow students should listen. After turning it around in the classroom, Curon has a message everyone should hear.

“Don't be afraid to ask for help,” Curon said. “Help is there for you. You have people in your corner, don't be afraid to raise your hand or speak out," he said. “You can do it. Anyone can do it. It's possible.”