Inspirational Local Instagram Star ‘Boss Baby Brody' Breaks Stereotypes

At just 5 years old, Carlsbad's Brody Schaffer, aka Boss Baby Brody, already has more than a half-million followers on Instagram.

Brody's daily dance videos, posted by his mom, Danielle, have gotten the attention of People Magazine, the Insider, even Oprah Winfrey.

"Once Oprah posted it and called him the next big thing, you kinda become the next big thing," Danielle told NBC 7 on Tuesday.

Danielle said Brody's love of dancing started when he was a baby.

"The minute he could stand, he just like started dancing," Danielle said.

Asked why, Brody said it was "to fuel my passion."

Danielle said Broday also likes to dress up in his older sister's dance costumes, a practice that has received some negative feedback online.

"I don’t understand how a person could judge someone because they like ballet," Danielle said. "Just because in traditional standpoints, girls did ballet and girls wear dresses. Who cares that he likes those things?"

Danielle, who posts regularly about her family on her blog, City Girl Gone Mom, said she does her best to ignore the negativity and focuses on a positive message. She said she and her husband, a Navy veteran, just want Brody to be himself.

"I’m sure in the beginning, there was other dreams and aspirations for my husband, but we’re not the roadmap," Danielle said. "We’re not saying, 'Do this, do that, do that.' "

Danielle said Brody truly is the "boss" of the family and that they'll continue to support him every dance step of the way.

"As long as he's happy, as long as he inspires along the way, and he's kind along the way, then we're doing our job right," Danielle said.