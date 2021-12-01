San Diego Padres

Inspirational Coach With No Arms or Legs to Receive Star-Studded Honor

Coach Rob Mendez will receive the Cali Strong Human of the Year award Saturday, Dec. 4 in San Diego

By Todd Strain

RobMendez2
Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Despite being born with no arms or legs, Rob Mendez became a successful high school football coach and public speaker in Northern California.

Coach Rob earned national honors and recognition for his courage and inspiration.

Since moving to San Diego in 2019, Coach Rob has been an assistant football coach at Hilltop and Francis Parker high schools. He's also become a big part of the local sports community.

This weekend, the San Diego sports community will come together to honor Coach Rob.

On Saturday, Dec. 4, Coach Rob Mendez will be awarded the Cali Strong Human of the Year award.

San Diego Padres pitcher Joe Musgrove and NFL Hall of Famer Andre Reed will be part of the ceremony honoring Mendez.

Coach Rob will be honored at Cali Strong headquarters at 789 West Harbor Drive. In addition to the event, there will be a VIP party, a Cali Strong launch party and a book signing.

Coach Rob is the author of his book "Who Says I Can't?" He will be signing copies of his book and will engage in a question and answer session.

Tickets to the event are available. $35 includes a book and a picture. $100 includes signed book and access to the VIP party.

Tickets are available at the door and online. Proceeds will go towards Coach Rob's ongoing medical care costs.

