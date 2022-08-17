Jail Death

Inmate Suffering From Medical Emergency Dies at San Diego County Jail

The Citizens' Law Enforcement Review Board was notified of the man's death

By City News Service and NBC 7 Staff

Barbed Wire
NBC 7

A 54-year-old inmate suffered some type of medical emergency and died at George Bailey Detention Facility, authorities reported Wednesday.

Deputies conducting a security check at the Otay Mesa jail found the man in the throes of an unknown ailment in his cell shortly after 7 p.m. Tuesday, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

The inmate died at the scene, despite lifesaving efforts on the part of deputies and paramedics. His name is being withheld pending family notification.

The inmate was alone in his cell when he was stricken, Lt. Chris Steffen said.

An autopsy in the case is scheduled for Thursday, the lieutenant added.

The Citizens' Law Enforcement Review Board was notified of his death. The board conducts independent reviews of misconduct complains to increase public confidence in and accountability of peace officers employed by the Sheriff's Department or the Probation Department.

