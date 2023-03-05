Inmate Dies at Otay Mesa Detention Center, Growing Concern Over Conditions

An inmate held at the Core Civic Otay Mesa Detention Center died on March 5, 2023, an employee at the facility confirmed to NBC 7.

The in-custody death happened as inmate families and immigrant rights organizations are speaking out about the conditions at the facility.

In February of 2023, seven immigrant rights organizations protested the alleged verbal abuse, medical negligence and retaliatory transfers.

The organizations also filed a complaint with the Department of Homeland Security about the alleged retaliatory transfers.

A friend of an inmate at the Otay Mesa Detention center who spoke with NBC 7 on the condition of anonymity alleges his friend is facing horrible conditions.

“Prison is better than this because the way they treat him when he first got arrested, I told you the journey when he first got arrested, they put him in a place where they call it, la heladera, which translates to the icebox, it's so cold. You don't get to sleep and it's so crowded. They have about 200 people in one room where you can only fit about probably 75 max,” he said.

NBC 7 reached out to U.S. Immigration & Customs Enforcement, and they have not responded to our request for comment by publication time.