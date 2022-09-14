jail deaths

Inmate Dies at County Jail in Otay Mesa

By City News Service

A 56-year-old male inmate died after being found unresponsive in his cell at the George Bailey Detention Facility in Otay Mesa, officials said Wednesday.

The man was found unresponsive by his cellmate, who used an intercom to report the incident to deputies on Tuesday afternoon, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

Jail staff rendered medical aid, and the man was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead around 2:30 p.m., authorities said.

The identity of the man was withheld, and the cause of death is under investigation. The San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office was scheduled to perform an autopsy Wednesday.

