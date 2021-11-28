death

Inmate Becomes Ill, Dies at San Diego Central Jail

Robert Dwayne Moniger told deputies he was not feeling well and they contacted medical staff to have him assessed

By City News Service

generic-jail cell
Getty Images

A 57-year-old inmate at the San Diego Central Jail died Saturday over breakfast after complaining of pain.

The death occurred about 4:30 a.m., according to San Diego police Lt. Thomas Seiver.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Robert Dwayne Moniger told deputies he was not feeling well and they contacted medical staff to have him assessed, Seiver said. "Within minutes, Moniger became unresponsive."

Deputies and medics performed life-saving measures until San Diego Fire Department paramedics arrived and Moniger was pronounced dead, the lieutenant said.

Local

San Diego County Oct 26

Latest Coronavirus Updates: 514 New COVID-19 Cases, 2 Deaths Reported

missing person 56 mins ago

Large-Scale Search Fails to Locate Missing Fallbrook Woman

The Homicide Unit responded to investigate the death. No evidence of foul play was discovered.

An autopsy was scheduled for Sunday, he said.

Moniger is a resident of San Diego and was booked into the jail on Oct. 22 for felony vandalism, Seiver said.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

deathSan Diego Central Jail
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us