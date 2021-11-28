Inmate Becomes Ill, Dies at San Diego Central Jail

A 57-year-old inmate at the San Diego Central Jail died Saturday over breakfast after complaining of pain.

The death occurred about 4:30 a.m., according to San Diego police Lt. Thomas Seiver.

Robert Dwayne Moniger told deputies he was not feeling well and they contacted medical staff to have him assessed, Seiver said. "Within minutes, Moniger became unresponsive."

Deputies and medics performed life-saving measures until San Diego Fire Department paramedics arrived and Moniger was pronounced dead, the lieutenant said.

The Homicide Unit responded to investigate the death. No evidence of foul play was discovered.

An autopsy was scheduled for Sunday, he said.

Moniger is a resident of San Diego and was booked into the jail on Oct. 22 for felony vandalism, Seiver said.