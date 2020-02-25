Inland Communities Face 30 MPH Gusts, Prompting Wind Advisory

A wind advisory of up to 50 mph gusts is in effect for inland communities through Thursday as the rest of the county faces increased temperatures.

An area of high pressure up north is driving offshore winds in San Diego County, prompting the spike in temps as we head through the week.

Those offshore winds will be gusting 20 to 30 mph and reach up to 50 mph near the foothills and mountain passes. The wind advisory is in effect for inland valleys, foothills and mountains through Thursday afternoon, according to NBC 7 meteorologist Sheena Parveen.

Peak winds will strike the impacted areas overnight and into Wednesday morning.

The fire weather risk is elevated, but recent rain will help keep that under control. The rest of the week will be unseasonably warm through Friday.