Injuries Reported in Oak Park Triple Shooting, Investigation Underway

Authorities are investigating a triple shooting that left three men injured Sunday evening in Oak Park following some sort of confrontation.

San Diego police said officers were notified of a shooting shortly after 7 p.m. in the area of 2500 52nd Street. There, four men had been standing on a sidewalk talking when they were approached by a vehicle occupied by three men.

“Words were exchanged” and one man in the vehicle opened fire on the other men, according to police. Three of the four men who were on the sidewalk were struck by the gunfire and the vehicle drove off from the scene.

A 30-year-old man suffered five gunshot wounds to his abdomen that were determined to be non-life threatening injuries, a 29-year-old man had his left thigh broken in the shooting and another 29-year-old man fractured his left arm in the gunfire, authorities said.

The gunman was described as a man between the ages of 20 to 30 years old. A description for the vehicle’s two other passengers was not immediately available.

The vehicle that the shooter was in is described as a white Lexus with chrome rims and a sunroof, police said.

San Diego police’s Southeastern Division is continuing their investigation on the violence. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact SDPD at (619) 527-3500.