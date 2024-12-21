San Diego Police Department

Injured SDPD officer returns to duty after deadly crash that killed his partner

Officer Austin Machitar was killed Aug. 26 when their patrol vehicle was broadsided at 90 mph

By City News Service

A photo of San Diego Police Department Officer Zachary Martinez, who was taken to Sharp Memorial Hospital with severe injuries after the fiery multi-car crash in Clairemont on Aug. 26, 2024.
San Diego Police Department

San Diego police officer Zachary Martinez, who was severely injured in a collision that resulted in the death of his patrol partner last summer, has returned to duty in what the department is calling a "miraculous" recovery.

"It's Officer Zach Martinez's first day back on patrol after the crash in August that took the life of Officer [Austin] Machitar," Sgt. Jared Wilson said in a statement Friday on social media. "His recovery is truly a miracle."

On Aug. 26 at 11:30 p.m., Machitar was killed in a crash at the intersection of Doliva Drive and Clairemont Mesa Boulevard.

Austin Michitar, 30, who was hired by the department in March of 2019, died at the scene of a crash late on Monday night.
A third officer was pursuing a speeding vehicle that failed to yield for a traffic stop, and when the pursuit reached a high rate of speed, it was called off. Machitar and Martinez were in a separate vehicle responding to the area of the fleeing suspect when the fleeing car broadsided their patrol vehicle at 90 mph, causing the police cruiser to be engulfed in flames.

Machitar was pronounced dead at the scene, while Martinez was taken to Sharp Memorial Hospital in critical condition. He was present and also honored at Machitar's memorial service, and was released from hospital care on Sept. 3.

The driver of the pursuit vehicle died in the crash.

"Officer Martinez's recovery has been nothing short of miraculous," the department said in a statement.

Martinez was expected to share his recovery story Sunday in a briefing with the media.

