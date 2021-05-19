Information Sought After Pedestrian, 74, Struck By Hit-and-Run Driver Near Mount Helix

A 74-year-old man was struck by a vehicle that took off Wednesday morning from the Mount Helix area and authorities have little information about the driver, the California Highway Patrol said.

The man was struck at about 5:55 a.m. as he was crossing the on-ramp from Bancroft Drive to westbound SR-94, CHP said. He was left with major injuries and transported to Sharp Memorial Hospital. His condition was not known.

CHP has no information on what type of vehicle was involved in the crash and is calling on any potential witnesses to come forward. Anyone with information should call CHP El Cajon at (619) 401-2000.