Influenza Sickening More San Diegans this Season: County Health

The number of influenza cases being reported in the region this season is higher than the average for this time in recent years, the County Health and Human Services Agency announced Wednesday.

The county reported a total of 195 lab-confirmed influenza cases so far this season, compared to six at the same time last year. Although that extremely low number came while many COVID-19 restrictions were still in place, the county said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The prior five-year average was 128 cases to date, according to the county. Due to the increase in cases, county health officials are urging San Diegans to get their flu vaccination before influenza activity increases in the region.

“San Diegans should get vaccinated as soon as possible to protect themselves and their families,” said Dr. Cameron Kaiser, County deputy public health officer. “Getting a flu shot is especially important given that COVID-19 is still negatively impacting our communities.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that everyone 6 months and older get the flu shot every year. It takes about two weeks for immunity to develop.

“Flu vaccination is especially important for people who are at high risk of developing serious complications from influenza,” Kaiser said.

The following groups are more likely to get seriously sick from the flu:

People with chronic medical conditions like asthma, diabetes, and lung disease, even if symptoms are under control.

Pregnant women

People aged 65 years and older

People who live with or care for others who are at higher risk

San Diegans can get the flu vaccine at doctor's offices and retail pharmacies and is covered by medical insurance. People with no health care coverage can get vaccinated at one of the county's six public health care centers or a local community clinic.

For more information about flu vaccine locations in the county, click here.