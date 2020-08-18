City Heights

Infant's Death Automatically Prompts Child Abuse Investigation in City Heights

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

NBC 5 News

A child abuse investigation is underway in City Heights after an infant died Monday night.

San Diego Police Department Officer John Buttle said the department received a call shortly after 8:30 p.m. of a 4-month-old baby not breathing in a home. Upon arrival, officers performed CPR on the infant before medics arrived.

The baby was then rushed to an area hospital where he or she later died. The cause of death was not immediately revealed.

Local

San Diego County Jun 27

Latest Coronavirus Impacts: Case Rate Clear for 5th Straight Day, Removal from Watch List Still Pending

SDSU 51 mins ago

SDSU's Move-In Day Looks Different This Year Due to Pandemic

As a result of the tragedy, child abuse investigators were automatically called as per standard procedure.

This article tagged under:

City HeightsSan Diego Police DepartmentSDPDBabyinfant
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight SportsWrap California U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Investigations Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us