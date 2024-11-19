Explore the Tamale Trail at the 32nd Indio International Tamale Festival

What to Know 32nd Indio International Tamale Festival

Dec. 7 and 8

10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Free admission and parking

Miles Avenue Park in Indio; park for free at the Riverside County Fairground and take the complimentary shuttle to the festival

TAMALES? They are, of course, incredible throughout the year. You might have your favorite tamale alongside a light, fruit-based salsa in the summertime or topped with seasonal squash in the fall. And finding tamale joy in the spring? That's appetizingly easy, especially if you incorporate some of the sprightly peppers and vegetables that pop up after winter subsides. But the holidays and tamales are just about the most delicious duo around, and finding a seasonal sideboard with the husked wonders isn't too hard a task when December arrives. Nor is locating a large-scale celebration brimming with masa-luscious moxie: You can connect with this tamale wonderland in the Coachella Valley, where the Indio International Tamale Festival takes place in early December.

DEC. 7 AND 8... are the 2024 dates and admission? It's free. You'll want funds to maximize your palate-pleasing pursuits along the Tamale Trail, which will feature a host of tamale-perfecting pros. They'll be trying for the coveted "Best Tamale" crown with three categories in consideration: Sweet, Traditional, and Vegetarian. Lucha libre, ice skating, and music spice the piquant proceedings, but the focus will remain on all of those terrific tamales. But the larger spotlight of the celebration remains "Comida, Cultura, y Celebración," making for an especially merry and masa-fun way to kick off December.