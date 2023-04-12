Increased Crime at San Diego Zoo Parking Lot Raising Concerns for Lack of Security

You might not be as safe as you think when you park at the San Diego Zoo. Visitors don't realize that the zoo isn't responsible for security in its parking lot, and last week, a woman was allegedly mugged in broad daylight, according to police.

NBC 7 spoke with zoo patrons and the city about who monitors the area. San Diego police have a patrol officer at the zoo parking lot consistently, according to the City of San Diego. However, Ysea confirms the parking lot has seen an increase in crime.

If you visit the zoo as often as Jeanne Justice and her son James do, you've probably noticed some signs that caution visitors about leaving valuable belongings in cars than security. But once they’re through the zoo entrance, she says she feels safe.

NBC 7 A few reminders for visitors at the zoo not to leave anything valuable in their cars.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

“That’s why we come here partially, it isn’t for the safety out here but because I’m a single mom and it’s safer for me to be at the zoo, where there’s a lot of people. And I know I can come here and have a good time with my son and not have to worry about generally being mugged. Hopefully,” said Justice.

Tourist Alex Salvador said Wednesday it was his second time visiting the park and hadn’t noticed the parking lot signs.

“For my kids, it’s keeping them close and keeping an eye on them. And I don't leave anything valuable in my car. No cash, or computers or anything like that, iPads. Just make sure I take everything out with me,” said Salvador.

NBC 7 reached out to the San Diego Zoo communications department and San Diego Police Department about increasing security or patrols for the parking lot but have not yet heard back.

According to the zoo's website, the arrangement between the city and the park makes it one of the few attractions in the county that do not charge for parking.