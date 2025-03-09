San Diego therapist sees increase in anxiety, depression related to politics

A San Diego-based psychotherapist says she's seen an increase in clients dealing with heightened anxiety or depression since the presidential election.

“In the past, it would be one or two things. But now it feels like, almost like, being bombarded with many changes in a quick period of time,” Martha Webb, who is also a licensed clinical social worker, told NBC 7. “People in the research field worrying about losing funding or people who have family members who are undocumented and who are fearing they’re going to be sent away from them.”

Webb also mentioned federal workers who are worried about their jobs amid massive layoffs impacting government employees nationwide led by the White House's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). She shared that she has worked in her industry for nearly three decades but never before has she seen an increase in overwhelmingly difficult emotions like this.

“It’s really gotten worse in the last few months. Worry, anxiety, fear, stress,” she said. “All of those.”

In addition, she explained that many of the political topics impacting people are discussion items that some are not comfortable bringing up around loved ones. It's part of the reason why she is beginning ongoing group therapy called "Coping With Political Concerns." They will meet weekly at her office in Mission Valley and focus “on coping strategies for those with anxiety and/or depression who want a safe place to discuss their concerns.” She is hoping to get a few more participants to reach out to her with interest.

“People hear things differently from their peers than they do from a therapist,” Webb said. “[It will be] an open-sharing group that allows people to learn skills, as well, and to feel comfortable expressing how they feel about things.”

She shared some tips if you find yourself becoming stressed, including having someone trusted you can talk to or visiting with a therapist, creating boundaries with those who can cause you further distress and not getting caught up in conversation that you know will bring negative energy with it.

“[It] makes me feel like I want to do something about it and sad people are going through this,” Webb said. “You’re not alone.”

In San Diego, the Access and Crisis Line (ACL) is 1-888-724-7240. It is a call center that is operated 24/7 and offers mental health referrals, community resources, as well as crisis intervention and mobile response services, if needed.