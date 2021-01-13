Incoming Warming Trend to Bring Elevated Fire Threat to San Diego County

Increasing temperatures in the coming days will create an elevated fire threat in San Diego County as the region faces a dry spell without any rain in the forecast.

The warming trend is forecasted from Thursday to Friday with the county reaching near-record temperatures, according to the National Weather Service. NBC 7’s Sheena Parveen warns that although we have no advisories at this moment, the dry conditions mixed with “no rain in sight” creates the possibility of fire weather danger.

Your eyes do not deceive you...👀 Look out for some near-record high temperatures as we get toward the end of the week. You ready? #cawx pic.twitter.com/Za6E2Rkt2z — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) January 12, 2021

“Because of our offshore winds, we’re going to have a little bit of an elevated fire threat across the county as we end out the week,” Parveen explained. “So, warmer temperatures tomorrow and Friday.”

Thursday’s and Friday’s temperatures are forecasted as followed:

Coast: high 70s to low 80s

Inland: mid-80s

Mountains: high 60s to low 70s

Deserts: mid-80s.

According to Parveen, a dry winter was expected for the region and we “are really seeing that weather pattern now.”