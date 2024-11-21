San Diego

Inclement weather shelter beds open across San Diego for homeless

By City News Service

Father Joe's Villages logo
NBC 7

Homeless San Diegans can find shelter beds Thursday as the Inclement Weather Shelter Program has been activated by housing authorities.

The following shelters will be open Thursday evening and will close Friday morning:

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

-- Father Joe's Villages: Joan Kroc Center, 1501 Imperial Ave., up to 61 adult beds and 11 beds for families with minor children or single women. Check-in: 4 p.m. Thursday throughout the night until full. Check-out at 5 a.m. Friday;

-- Paul Mirabile Center, 1501 Imperial Ave., up to 62 adult beds. Check-in: 4 p.m. throughout the night until full. Check-out: 5 a.m.;

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

-- Living Water Church of the Nazarene, 1550 Market St., up to 28 adult beds. Check-in: 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. or until full. Check-out: 6:30 a.m.

The shelter program is a partnership of the San Diego Housing Commission, city of San Diego, Father Joe's Villages and Living Water Church of the Nazarene.

This article tagged under:

San Diegoweather
Decision 2024 Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live Worth The Trip
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us