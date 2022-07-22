San Diego County Sheriff's Department

In-Custody Man Dies in Hospital: San Diego Sheriff's Dept.

By City News Service

An inmate who was repeatedly released from San Diego County jail for medical care over the last 18 months died this week in a hospital, authorities reported Friday.

The 64-year-old man, whose name was withheld pending family notification, was pronounced dead shortly after 7 p.m. Thursday, according to the sheriff's department.

After initially being jailed on Jan. 25, 2021, the inmate was in and out of hospital care for "several medical concerns" over the next two months, Lt. Chris Steffen said.

In June of last year, the man was again transferred to a medical facility, and he remained there in declining health until his death, the lieutenant said.

A cause-of-death ruling is on hold pending completion of postmortem examinations.

The Citizens' Law Enforcement Review Board has been notified of the death.

