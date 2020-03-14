In Case You Missed It: San Diego Weekend News Digest for Saturday, March 14, 2020

To help make sure you stay informed on the most shared and talked about stories in San Diego County, each Saturday we'll revisit five stories from the previous week and capsulize them in this digest with the most recent updates.

Robert Compton, 48, allegedly approached an Afghan family on the trolley and threatened to kill them before telling them to go back to Afghanistan. Compton punched the father, causing multiple fractures to his face, then got off the trolley, San Diego Police said.

The attack happened on an MTS trolley car in the Grantville neighborhood on Feb. 26, according to SDPD.

He pleaded guilty to assault charges. Compton's bail was increased from $35,000 to $100,000. NBC 7's Joe Little has more.

NBC 7's Joe Little was in court as a man accused of attacking an Afghan family on the trolley pleaded not guilty.

2. Mission Valley Stadium Site Still Waiting to be Sold

More than a year after San Diego voters said they wanted San Diego State University to control the land where the old Chargers Stadium sits, negotiators are still working to arrive at a final sale agreement.

Some of those outstanding issues from the city’s perspective include SDSU’s commitment to building a two-lane, all-weather bridge connecting the stadium property to Fenton Parkway to the east, and SDSU’s commitment to creating affordable housing units as part of their development.

“It seems like the affordable housing component is still being crafted,” said Council President Georgette Gomez, addressing an expressed interest from SDSU in getting waivers from the city’s affordable housing requirements. NBC 7's Danny Freeman has more details.

Although San Diegans voted on the future of the Mission Valley stadium site almost a year ago, it hasn't undergone its transformation yet. NBC 7's Danny Freeman explains.

3. New Photo: Police Seek Hit-and-Run Driver Who Killed Woman Walking in Otay Mesa

San Diego police released a new photo Tuesday of the car involved in a hit-and-run in Otay Mesa last week that killed a 21-year-old woman.

The image shows a 4-door, silver-colored Nissan Altima.

On March 5, just before 9:15 a.m., Brescia Ayon was walking southbound in the marked crosswalk along the 8100 block of Otay Mesa Road, at the intersection of Otay Mesa Center. A silver-colored Nissan Altima was traveling westbound on the 8200 block of Otay Mesa Road.

Police said the driver of the Nissan did not stop at a red light and hit Ayon as she was in the crosswalk. Ayon died at the scene; the driver fled.

4. Woman Gouged Out Her Eyes While in Jail in San Diego County: Lawsuit

"I was, like, freaking ou. I even considered walking into the freeway and just getting run over by a car.” A 24-year-old woman is suing the County of San Diego, claiming she should not have been left alone and unrestrained in a jail cell, where she ended up gouging out both of her eyes.

Tanya Suarez was taken to Las Colinas Detention and Reentry Facility in Santee on May 6, 2019, after police took her into custody at a South Bay hotel. She admitted she had been doing drugs with friends at that hotel and said she started experiencing paranoia and delusions. NBC 7's Catherine Garcia has more.

The woman sat down with NBC 7's Catherine Garcia to talk about her experience.

5. Total Influenza Deaths Increase to 86, As Season Appears to Be Winding Down

As the San Diego region prepares for possible cases of the novel coronavirus, the Health and Human Services Agency reported Wednesday that even with six influenza-related deaths recorded last week, the flu season appears to be winding down.

A total of 86 San Diego County residents have died from the flu so far this season. All of the people who died had underlying medical conditions.

That total is more than the last flu season's entire toll.

As of this time last year, the county had recorded 46 flu deaths. Last season's deaths totaled 77.