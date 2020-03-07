In Case You Missed It: San Diego Weekend News Digest for Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020

To help make sure you stay informed on the most shared and talked about stories in San Diego County, each Saturday we'll revisit five stories from the previous week and capsulize them in this digest with the most recent updates.

The San Diego Police Department released body camera and smart streetlight footage Wednesday from an Oak Park foot chase that ended when an officer shot and killed the suspect while reportedly struggling with him on Jan. 24.

The victim's legal guardian said the shooting incident is an example of flawed police practice.

2. Man Who Drove U-Haul at Crowd of People Injuring 3 Pleads Not Guilty

The man who drove a U-Haul rental into a crowd of people outside a bar in Encinitas and injuring three pleaded not guilty in court on Wednesday.

Christian Davis, 28, was charged with two counts of attempted murder, three counts of assault with a deadly weapon and DUI with multiple victims, the District Attorney's Office said.

Davis faces up to life in prison if convicted. He is being held on a $1 million bail. His next court date is March 12.

3. Boy, 10, Fires Shots at Police in Southcrest Stand-Off: SDPD

A 10-year-old boy armed with a shotgun fired two rounds at San Diego police officers Thursday after he barricaded himself inside a backyard shed in Southcrest.

The incident prompted a stand-off and dozens of police vehicles to descend on the neighborhood. Police urged people to avoid the area.

The boy then surrendered to police, walking out of the shed with his arms up. He was taken into protective custody; police confirmed he would be taken to a medical facility for evaluation.

4. DA to Seek Death Penalty Against Poway Synagogue Shooting Suspect

The San Diego County District Attorney's Office announced Thursday that it will seek the death penalty for a man accused of opening fire inside a Poway synagogue last year, killing a woman and injuring three others.

John T. Earnest, 20, of Rancho Penasquitos, is charged with murder, attempted murder, arson and hate crime allegations for the April 27, 2019, shooting at Chabad of Poway and the March 24, 2019, blaze at the Dar-ul-Arqam Mosque, also known as the Islamic Center of Escondido.

The defendant's trial is currently set for June 2, though attorneys expected it to be delayed at an April 17 status conference in state court. He is first expected in San Diego federal court on March 20.

5. Chula Vista Parent Quarantined After Possible Exposure to AT&T Worker With COVID-19

A Chula Vista parent who may have been exposed to an AT&T worker that “presumptively” tested positive for the novel coronavirus has self-quarantined herself and her child as a precaution, according to a Chula Vista Elementary School District official.

In a letter sent on Thursday to parents and guardians, Superintendent Francisco Escobedo said there is no indication the parent contracted the illness and added there is no threat to the school.

A Chula Vista Elementary School District parent and her child are under quarantine after she may have been exposed to a coronavirus patient.